Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was already under scrutiny; then CNN released video of him attacking a woman

With video surveillance footage shown on Friday, CNN gave a glimpse of an irate Sean “Diddy” Combs attacking his then-girlfriend in 2016, which some experts believe will add more urgency to a federal sex-trafficking investigation into the star.

Famed rapper faces increased scrutiny as legal woes intensify

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was already at the center of a federal probe, with accusations of sexual abuse mounting.

Then Friday, with exclusive video surveillance footage, CNN gave a glimpse of an irate Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, which some experts believe will only add more urgency to a federal sex-trafficking investigation into the star.

The video shows Combs chasing, kicking, dragging and hurling a glass vase at Cassie, a singer whose real name is Casandra Ventura. The video corroborates parts of a civil lawsuit Ventura filed against Combs last year, which was settled in a single day.

The video is not related to the federal probe, but it is drawing more attention to the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that Combs is the subject of a sweeping inquiry into sex-trafficking allegations that resulted in a federal raid in March at his estates in Los Angeles and Miami. Combs has not been charged with any crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

Allegations against Combs have piled up in recent years. Four women have accused him of rape, assault and other abuses, dating back three decades. One of the allegations involved a minor. Combs’ representatives were not immediately available for comment but have previously denied claims of sexual assault against him.

Credibility Issues

Los Angeles defense attorney Lou Shapiro said the video adds to the jeopardy Combs is facing.

“This video paints him in an awful light. If the people were giving him the benefit of doubt, that is over,” he said.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, agreed.

“There is no legal or moral justification for what Diddy did. He violently attacked a defenseless woman,” Rahmani said, adding that the “video doesn’t lie.”

A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on the video.

What the video shows

The recording, dated March 5, 2016, shows Ventura in a hoodie and carrying a duffel bag, walking in a hotel hallway toward an elevator. Combs can be seen running down the same hallway, shirtless and holding a towel around his waist.

Security footage captured from another angle shows him grabbing Ventura’s head and throwing her on the ground, where he kicks her multiple times. He can also be seen picking up her bags and trying to drag her back to the first hallway.

The footage also shows Ventura using a hotel phone by the elevators, as well as Combs going back to his hotel room and then separately seemingly shoving Ventura into a corner. He is also seen throwing a vase in her direction.

Ventura’s lawsuit

Ventura’s November lawsuit detailed the incident, which occurred at the InterContinental hotel in Century City. After Combs fell asleep, Ventura attempted to leave the room, the lawsuit said, but he awoke and “began screaming” at her.

“He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her,” the complaint said. “He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.”

The 2023 complaint said Ventura, who was dating Combs at the time, was “stuck in this vicious cycle of abuse” and took a cab to her apartment after the alleged attack but returned to the hotel seeking to apologize to him for running away. The hotel’s security staff encouraged her to go back home, the lawsuit said, and informed her they had seen footage of “Mr. Combs beating [her] and throwing glass at her in the hotel hallway.”

Sex trafficking probe

Little is known about the federal probe, including the identities of any accusers. People with knowledge of the investigation said federal investigators are seeking telecommunications and flight records related to Combs.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigates most sex-trafficking operations for the federal government. Legal experts say one reason the agency could be involved in this case is because the women involved in the allegations against Combs might be from other countries.

A source familiar with Homeland Security’s criminal inquiry said investigators have interviewed some of the people tied to the sex-trafficking allegations in the lawsuits against Combs.

Combs’ lawyers have strongly criticized the federal probe, calling the searches of his homes “militarized” and a “witch hunt.”

For more information, check out the story by Times journalists Richard Winton and Alexandra Del Rosario.

“I relive it every night. It’s in my visions. It’s in my dreams and my waking thoughts,” says Jeremy Renner. “It” is the accident that nearly killed the Oscar-nominated actor New Year’s Day 2023 as he was clearing the driveway at his home near Mount Rose in Nevada using a massive snowcat. He was thrown suddenly from the 7-ton vehicle, which continued to roll downhill directly toward his nephew, Alex Fries. Renner attempted to jump back into the cab in order to stop it. Instead, he was caught in the machine’s track wheels and run over.

More great reads



✴️ From the Griffith Observatory to Garvey Ranch and Mt. Wilson, here’s our guide to stargazing in SoCal.

💸 Only have $15 and want lunch in Northeast Los Angeles. Mixt in Silver Lake has you covered.

🥑 From beer gardens to guacamole, hot dishes and cool desserts, Santa Monica is hosting its MAINopoly, from 1 to 5 p.m.

🚲 Biking, running and walking is back down Avalon Boulevard at CicLAmini in Wilmington, starting at 10 a.m.

As we walked back to our cars after the party, my ex-boyfriend said, “I have something for you,” and dropped an object into the center of my palm. I unfurled my fingers and was delighted to find a large diamanté cocktail ring. “What’s this?” He grinned. “Isn’t this what you always wanted? For me to give you a big ring?” I laughed. His sense of humor was like kryptonite. We hadn’t been together in five years, but once you’ve had it, funny is hard to forget.

