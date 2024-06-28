In L.A. suburbia, they tuned out Biden-Trump with a concert in the park free of politics, rage

As Trump and Biden faced off Thursday, some enjoyed a politics-free summer concert at Del Valle Park in Lakewood.

Good morning. It’s Friday, June 28. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Trump-Biden — or a concert in the park?

Joe Biden and Donald Trump were attacking each other on a debate stage in Atlanta — an event that in a different era might bring the nation together for a collective discussion of the issues.

But at Del Valle Park in Lakewood, a community came together in a different way. Hundreds of people — families, teenagers, little kids — arrived by minivan, SUV, golf cart, electric bike and scooter for a concert in the park . A country music band played on stage, and families spread out on the grass for picnic dinners.

I arrived wondering if I could catch people taking in the debate. But it was clear it was the last thing on their minds. This was a time for music, kicking around the soccer ball, catching up with neighbors and enjoying the sunset in this quintessential SoCal suburb. I noticed two teenagers hunched over a smartphone; I smiled and asked, “Debate?” They shook their heads. It was TikTok.

After spending a few minutes walking the park — with the sounds of a loud Trump and a muffled Biden flowing through my ear buds — I came to admire the choice of the people at Del Valle Park.

There were predictions that the viewing public would have little enthusiasm for two people Americans know far too well and many might like to know a little less. Those who did tune in were faced with a spectacle painful to watch. Trump was the guy we remembered back in 2020 — belligerent, insulting and, according to the experts, in serious need of a fact check. Biden, however, seemed like a different person. His voice was faint at times. Some of his sentences trailed off. Here is some analysis from The Times’ political team:



“Biden’s early struggles with his words and the ... timbre of his voice have instead created panic among Democrats.” — Noah Bierman and Anita Chabria

“Abundant disdain between the two men overflowed.” — James Rainey and Seema Mehta

“Democrats now have tough choices to make.” —Lorraine Ali

“It may go down as one of the great political miscalculations of modern times.” — Mark Z. Barabak



As I walked through Del Valle Park — with shouts of “criminal,” “sucker,” “loser” and dueling golf scores being drilled into my head — I wondered how this was going to change Trump’s and Biden’s political fortunes.

Lakewood was the classic postwar suburb, the model for the trac -home, Little League and shopping mall communities that dot Southern California. It was once white and conservative, many of its residents getting paychecks from the booming aerospace industry.

It’s much more diverse now (white people make up about 41% of the population ). Lakewood generally votes Democratic, but there are still some purple parts. In 2016, the area around Del Valle Park narrowly backed Trump over Hillary Clinton. In 2020, the community narrowly backed Biden over Trump.

So the people at the concert in the park represent a swing area (even if California overall remains deep blue). I’m sure when the sun finally set, the band played its finale and the last of the chocolate chip cookies were eaten, many went home and caught up on the debate. A bad night for the Democrats — that seems the near-universal conventional wisdom. But will the slugfest change minds? Will voters put Biden’s clear struggles above all else (including Trump’s many fictions)? The polls should tell us soon.

But I doubt the concertgoers will regret missing the debate. The vibe in that park was so different from the Atlanta debate stage.

Critics of suburbs often fault what they perceive as their insular nature.

“People [in Lakewood] may be able to look out for themselves,” one academic told The Times in a 1996 story about the city. “But what about the rest of society?”

In that same article, historian and Lakewood chronicler D.J. Waldie offered a different perspective. Waldie had just published his classic book about the city, “Holy Land,” and took my colleague Thomas Curwen to Del Valle Park to observe the kids playing sports and neighbors coming together. Lakewood was far from perfect, Curwen noted, citing racial and economic strife that some boosters liked to ignore.

But the strife wasn’t everything.

As Waldie wrote in “Holy Land”: “In the suburbs, a manageable life depends on a compact among neighbors. The unspoken agreement is an honest hypocrisy.”

Today’s great reads

(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

The average wedding costs $41,000 in California. 16 couples share what they really spent. California ranks as one of the most expensive states to host a wedding. These newlyweds share how they broke down their budgets, along with what they would have done differently.

Other great reads



For your downtime

Awan ice cream’s new Melrose Avenue flagship offers more than a dozen flavors of the fully vegan ice cream made with coconut cream and Balinese vanilla. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Marine photographer Eric Mailander has captured images of juvenile great white sharks congregating in Monterey Bay. (Eric Mailander)

Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Eric Mailander who captures juvenile white sharks “smiling” in the warm waters of Monterey Bay.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor and Saturday reporter

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

