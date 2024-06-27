Advertisement
Music

Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel tour, Hollywood Bowl show: ‘A couple of us got sick’

Neil Young holding a guitar in concert in a dark jacket, dark pants and a knit beanie with his right arm raised
Neil Young and Crazy Horse will not play the Hollywood Bowl later this year — the Love Earth tour has been canceled.
(Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Neil Young and Crazy Horse are taking a break from the road, canceling the remaining shows of their Love Earth tour.

Young announced the cancellation Wednesday on his website, citing the health of the Crazy Horse band members, which currently include him, band co-founder Ralph Molina, bassist Billy Talbot and singer Micah Nelson (son of country music legend Willie Nelson). “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop,” the band wrote in a statement. It did not name which members were dealing with health issues and did not provide more details about the nature of their illness.

“We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break,” the statement continued.

Crazy Horse announced its Love Earth tour in February. The “Down by the River” group played the Pine Knob in Michigan and were set to play several shows in Canada in July and the Hollywood Bowl in late September. Now it seems those shows are no more — though the band said it is open to playing those missed dates “as time passes when we are ready to rock again.”

“Health is #1,” the statement declared. “We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you … and for for us.”

The now-canceled tour launched with a San Diego concert in late April, a month after Young reinstated his music on Spotify after a two-year boycott. He withdrew his catalog in 2022 after taking issue with Spotify’s platforming of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” accusing the popular podcast of spreading medical misinformation.

In March, Young wrote on his website, “My decision comes as services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at Spotify.”

He added: “I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify.”

Less than two weeks later, Joni Mitchell — who had followed Young’s lead in 2022 — also quietly returned to the music streaming platform.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

