Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

Every Southern California theme park ride, ranked

Share via
Floating islands of theme parks Universal Studios, Knott's, Magic Mountain and Disneyland showing some of the best rides
(Daniel Sulzberg / For The Times)

Times theme park critic Todd Martens was handed a wild assignment: Rank every theme park ride in Southern California. The mission was dizzying, literally, as he spent months fastening his seatbelt and zipping through mountains, strapping on AR goggles and floating into fairy tales. He judged each attraction not just on sheer entertainment, but on artistry and historical significance.

Here are the results. Below you’ll find guides to Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm and Magic Mountain, with their rides ranked from best to worst. Use them to plan a trip to the park — or to start a debate. What would be your No. 1?

picture of three best rides at Disneyland
For Subscribers

Every ride at Disneyland, ranked

Our top choice may be controversial. You’re welcome to disagree — politely. We’re talking about the Happiest Place on Earth, after all.
Best rides at Universal Studios Hollywood
For Subscribers

Every ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, ranked

This is a theme park set in a working movie studio. While that means space is at a premium, it creates a lively, “only in SoCal” energy that no other theme park can match.
Advertisement
Best rides from Knotts Berry Farm
For Subscribers

Every ride at Knott’s Berry Farm, ranked

What began in the 1920s as a family-run roadside berry and tea destination has become a thriving SoCal theme park — and a fried chicken haven.

Best rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain
For Subscribers

Every thrill ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain, ranked

The Valencia amusement park is cherished for its mix of coaster styles — be it wooden, loop-based, single-rail or ones with mind-confounding seats that rotate 360 degrees.

More to Read

Travel & ExperiencesLifestyleThings to Do

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement