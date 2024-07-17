California’s summer vibe is post-COVID. The data are not

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 17. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



COVID is rising again. Does anybody care?

Multiple security failures allowed would-be assassin to get clear shot at Trump.

Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade is a retail relic. Can it be saved?

And here’s today’s e-newspaper

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through our biggest news, features and recommendations every morning Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

COVID is crashing California’s summer

The summer COVID bump is not stopping , unlike many of our concerns about getting infected from summers past.

I’ll include myself in that group.

During a journalism industry event I attended over the weekend, I shared a banquet room with hundreds of people, plus smaller rooms for panel discussions. I saw only one person wearing a mask and it stood out; there was someone being cautious at a level I no longer am in daily life.

If I hadn’t spotted that mask, I don’t know that COVID would have crossed my mind. I’ve been getting my boosters. I don’t mask up in my day-to-day anymore, but I still have masks on hand for air travel. Like many Californians and Americans, my guard is mostly down.

Advertisement

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in March found that just 20% of U.S. adults consider the coronavirus a major public health threat . Just 10% said they felt very concerned about getting COVID and having to be hospitalized because of it, while 12% reported feeling very concerned they might unknowingly spread the virus to others.

Shoppers with and without masks at Santee Alley in July 2022. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

We’re now in our fifth summer living with COVID, and we’re over it — even as the data show the virus continues to mutate and spread more easily. The subvariants known as FLiRT now dominate the U.S. caseload, as my Times colleague Rong-Gong Lin II reported this week :

“For the two-week period that ended July 6, an estimated 70.5% of COVID specimens nationwide were of the FLiRT subvariants — officially known as KP.3, KP.2 and KP.1.1 — up from 54.9% a month earlier.”

California is one of seven states with “very high” COVID levels in its wastewater, according to the CDC, and estimated to be significantly higher than last summer.

According to state health data , the seven-day positivity rate reached 13% on July 8. Of course, that’s an undercount, since it does not include at-home tests or the people who catch COVID but don’t test at all.

Advertisement

But look around and you’ll probably notice that we’re traveling, gathering and partying like it’s 2019.

“Certainly, people are trying to get back to whatever life was like before the pandemic,” Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, regional chief of infectious disease at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, told Rong-Gong. “We’re in a different place than we were before. ... However, good common sense shouldn’t go out the window.”

The simplest safeguard tries to employ some of that common sense: If you’re sick, stay home and isolate. And get tested to have a better sense of what you’re dealing with.

COVID symptoms vary, but often include fever, aches, sore throat, chills, fatigue, cough, runny nose and headaches. Although vomiting, diarrhea and stomachaches are less common, they can still be the result of a COVID infection .

Health officials advise people to wear masks for five days after their symptoms improve to protect others. To keep the elderly, immunocompromised and other high-risk people safe, L.A. County recommends anyone infected steer clear for 10 days after a positive test or the start of symptoms.

As COVID continues to rise this summer, we want to hear from you , newsletter readers:

Advertisement

How concerned are you about COVID right now? How often is it on your mind in daily life?

How have the precautions you take changed over time — or have they not? Do you think the average person is taking it more or less seriously than you are?

Share your concerns (or lack thereof) by taking this survey and you might see your and fellow readers’ responses in a future edition of Essential California.

More on COVID:



Inside the legal drama embroiling a Pasadena startup that grossed billions selling COVID tests

Today’s top stories

Former President Trump is surrounded by Secret Service agents on stage at the campaign rally in Butler, Pa., where he was shot. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

California and the 2024 election



Elon Musk v. California



Citing street crime and new transgender school law he calls the last straw, Elon Musk says he is moving the headquarters of SpaceX and X from California to Texas.

Newsom signed a bill banning schools from notifying parents about student gender identity early this week.

L.A. politics



Sports



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Advertisement

Today’s great reads

An artist’s rendering of the proposed $1.5-billion stadium the Oakland Athletics are planning to move into in 2028. (Negativ via Associated Press)

MLB players with Vegas roots are skeptical of A’s relocation: ‘It’s a terrible idea’ Athletics owner John Fisher says moving to Las Vegas will improve the franchise, but Paul Sewald, Bryce Harper and other players don’t see it that way.

Other great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Going out



Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade is a retail relic. Can it be saved?

What is a Bojin facial? The L.A. treatment that feels like ‘gua sha on steroids’

Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! We’re running low on submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we may feature them in an edition of Essential California.

The colorful cliff faces at Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from staff photographer Christopher Reynolds of the colorful cliff faces at Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego. It’s on our new list of the 50 best beaches in SoCal.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.