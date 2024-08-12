Beware the dog days: Tips to protect your pets during heat waves
Tips to keep your pets cool and safe as summer simmers
All due respect to Florence, but the dog days are not over.
The heat is intensifying as we move into the back half of summer.
Those of us with dogs know how the temperature tends to change our walking routines (no shade to cat walkers!). I can personally attest to getting up earlier these days so our pup can handle his morning business and stretch his legs before we both regret being caught in the San Gabriel Valley frying pan.
Most of us pet-loving humans out there know the basics: Keep pets hydrated, avoid scorching midday walks and hot pavement, and make sure pets have a cool space indoors — especially for those without air conditioning.
But as Times investigative intern Neenma Ebeledike explained in a handy new guide, being mindful of heat effects on our pets goes beyond that.
“Many pet owners are unaware that their pets can suffer from sunburn and other heat-related issues just like humans,” she wrote. “As heat waves become more frequent and intense, it’s crucial to understand how to keep our beloved animals safe.”
Neenma spoke with experts to learn more about pet-safe sunscreens, how to spot the signs of heatstroke, and other best practices to protect pets from hazardous heat.
Sun protection is key
One tip that may be fresh to some: Get pet-safe sunscreen for your sun-loving dog (or cat). Most sunscreens humans use contain ingredients that are toxic to animals, so experts recommend consulting with veterinarians for safe products and checking labels for assurance that products are safe for dogs and other animals.
“Pets, especially those with short hair, light-colored fur, or exposed skin, can get sunburned,” Dr. Mellissa Jae, a veterinarian at the L.A. County Department of Public Health, told Neenma. “It’s not just about discomfort. Sunburn can lead to skin cancer and other serious health issues in pets.”
Also good for sun protection: hats and light sun-shielding shirts.
And some opt for “doggles” to keep pets’ eyes shielded from the sun’s rays. There’s debate about their protective qualities, but I can safely say your dog will look super cool and delight everyone around. Exhibit A:
Some of you might even put your pup in shoes during walks (or seen someone else who has). These are sold as a way to keep dogs’ paws clean and dry in wet weather and cool in heat as well as to protect against glass and other debris.
Personal anecdote: We got some booties for our dog. Since he’s a Chiweenie (Chihuahua and dachshund), his low-rider body and face are about 6 inches from the ground — so although his patas might be protected, the heat rising from the sizzling pavement could air fry him. Thankfully, he’s small enough to tuck under an arm for quick bathroom breaks and other trips.
But for those with larger dogs, that might be a good option (and makes for some funny videos as your pups get used to their new kicks).
Wondering if the pavement is too hot? Here’s a good rule of thumb (or paw): Place your hand flat on the pavement. If you can’t keep it there for at least seven seconds, don’t let your pet walk on it.
Know the signs of heatstroke
They can’t communicate with words that they’re hot, but a pet in distress will show symptoms. Those include heavy panting, lethargy, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, staggering and bright-red gums.
Danielle DeMel, a critical care specialist from ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital in Pasadena, told Neenma that she’d been seeing more severe animal heatstroke cases this summer than ever before.
“If you suspect a heatstroke, move your pet to a cooler area or use a hand fan on them, apply room-temperature water to their body, and contact your veterinarian immediately,” DeMel said. “If you don’t act promptly when a pet has a heatstroke, it can lead to kidney failure, lung injury and brain damage.”
To ensure pets are staying hydrated, especially for those with larger homes and/or yards, experts suggest keeping multiple bowls out and adding ice to keep the water cool. And always bring some portable water for walks or hikes. But again, it’s best to avoid any strenuous activity during heat waves.
Some dog and cats are more prone to heatstroke than others — based on their characteristics as well as their breeds.
“Dogs that are overweight, flat-faced or more energetic have a higher chance of developing heatstroke,” Neenma explained.
Another tip: Regular grooming can help some breeds with overheating issues, but avoid shaving too close since that brings more sunburn risks.
Explore Neenma’s full guide for more on keeping your pets safe this summer. Stay cool and safe out there!
Today’s top stories
As the Paris Olympics end, attention turns to L.A.
- LA28 touted an “authentically Los Angeles” Olympics as it took the handoff from Paris.
- Women experienced the best of the Olympics — and the worst — in Paris.
- L.A. is too ugly now to host the Olympics, The Times’ Jeanette Marantos writes. But she offers a way to fix that before 2028.
- How the 2028 Olympics should showcase L.A.: 9 wild ideas from our wish list.
- Here’s how to purchase tickets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
It’s the first day of school for LAUSD
- LAUSD’s first day of school brings pricey electric buses, acai bowls and major challenges.
- Here are 10 ways parents can help their kids get back into school mode.
- Students scoff at a school cellphone ban. Until they really begin to think about it.
COVID
- This is California’s strongest summer COVID wave in years.
- The surge has surprised experts with its strength and resilience.
Climate and environment
- An outbreak of a neurotoxin is killing an unprecedented number of sea lions along California’s coast.
- A 35- to 40-foot fin whale washed up on Torrance Beach and died over the weekend. Officials asked beachgoers to keep their distance.
- A proposed bill would abolish state fire hazard rankings. Critics warn that it could fundamentally reshape fire and housing policies and increase development in fire-prone areas.
Elections and politics
- Kamala Harris raised $12 million in San Francisco as she touted her California roots.
- Harris also pledged to work to end taxes on tips for service industry employees, echoing Trump’s own vow.
- Katie Porter is nearly done with Congress. But she’s not finished yet.
More big stories
- At D23, even Disney’s biggest fans feel the pinch of high park prices.
- What caused the thumping of Inglewood music festival to disrupt so many? Blame the weather?
- DNA snagged a suspected serial killer in brutal 1977 slayings in Ventura County.
- A federal investigation is focusing on possible fentanyl exposure after a mailroom worker died at Atwater Federal Prison in Central Valley.
- Althea Alexander, who built a diverse pipeline of medical students at USC, died at 89.
Commentary and opinions
- Robin Abcarian: This is what makes JD Vance’s attempt to “Swift-boat” Tim Walz’s military service so pathetic.
- Times editorial board: 85 years after the Nazis stole a Jewish family’s Pissarro painting, California may help return it.
- Times editorial board: Too many kids are going back to school this month without functioning A/C.
- LZ Granderson: Is Harris or Trump fighting for workers? The union crowd in Detroit says it all.
- Harry Litman: How an Arizona prosecutor’s mistake may have stopped Trump’s fifth criminal indictment.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🤠 Check out the hootin’-hollerin’ allure of Knott’s Berry Farm’s summer staple Ghost Town Alive!
- 😋 If you’re over the heat, this cold, creamy tofu could be just the thing.
Staying in
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for lentil salad with tomatoes, zucchini and arugula.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Show us your favorite place in California! We’re running low on submissions. Send us photos that scream California and we may feature them in an edition of Essential California.
Today’s great photo is from John Vincent of Owens River Valley: Lower Lamarck Lake in the Sierra Nevada.
John writes that although “it may be 100+ degrees in the Owens River Valley this summer, Lower Lamarck Lake is a jewel among jewels. The air temperature will be 77 degrees and the lake will be 25 degrees below that!” He also said the range of light at the lake “never disappoints.
