Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
California

Bay Area rattled by earthquakes felt over wide area

4.2 quake Livermore
The earthquake occurred five miles from Livermore, Calif., and was followed by a 3.5 magnitude quake in the same area, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Quakebot
July 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Share

The Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake and a 3.5 aftershock that hit in the East Bay near Livermore, Calif., on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 4.3 quake was felt over a wide area of the East Bay and as far away as Sacramento, the USGS said.

The quake was recorded at 1:11 p.m., initially with a 4.4 magnitude but downgraded to 4.3, the USGS reported. It was followed by a 3.5 magnitude quake at 1:24 p.m. in the same area, the USGS reported.

The quakes were six miles from San Ramon, six miles from Dublin and seven miles from Danville.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The initial earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step guide to coping with natural disasters.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

CaliforniaEarthquakes
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and Northern California.
Quakebot
More on this Subject