Bay Area rattled by earthquakes felt over wide area

The Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake and a 3.5 aftershock that hit in the East Bay near Livermore, Calif., on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 4.3 quake was felt over a wide area of the East Bay and as far away as Sacramento, the USGS said.

The quake was recorded at 1:11 p.m., initially with a 4.4 magnitude but downgraded to 4.3, the USGS reported. It was followed by a 3.5 magnitude quake at 1:24 p.m. in the same area, the USGS reported.

The quakes were six miles from San Ramon, six miles from Dublin and seven miles from Danville.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The initial earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.