California

One person killed in Riverside County mobile home fire

By City News Service
July 23, 2019
9:33 PM
One person was killed Tuesday night in a mobile home fire in San Jacinto.

The fire was reported about 7:45 p.m. at a single-family mobile home in the 600 block of East Main Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, but one confirmed fatality was discovered during the primary search, Fire Department spokesman Bob Roseen said.

The victim’s age and gender were not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

