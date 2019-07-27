Charles Manson timeline: 1967 to the present

Charles Manson was born Nov. 12, 1934, to an impoverished 16-year-old single mother named Kathleen Maddox, who, when she wasn’t in prison, lived a peripatetic life, traveling through the Midwest with her son in tow. He spent years in foster and group homes, reform schools and, eventually, prison, which hastened his transformation from prey into predator.

During his stays in prison, Manson honed his quasi-spiritual philosophy and his music. He also took courses based on Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” which “seemed to formally codify all the instinctive ways Charlie had manipulated people since childhood,” according to “Manson: The Life and Times of Charles Manson” by Jeff Guinn.

When he was released from prison on Terminal Island in March 1967, Manson was 32 and looking at an empty future. That’s when he made his way to the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco and started to assemble his notorious “family.” Mary Brunner, whom he met in the spring, was his first recruit. In the next couple of years, the family expanded with the addition of several women, including Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Patricia Krenwinkel, Linda Kasabian, Leslie Van Houten and Susan Atkins.

