A brush fire broke out in the Sepulveda basin in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday.

The fire was burning in Balboa Park, and officials said no structures were threatened at this time.

The Los Angeles Fire Department temporarily closed the Metro Orange Line busway in both directions between White Oak and Woodley Avenues.

The fire was burning near a high school and smoke could be seen for miles.

Advertisement

KTLA reported that the fire began in a homeless encampment.