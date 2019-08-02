Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter killed himself, coroner says, contradicting police version of events

Gilroy shooting
Police officers escort people from Christmas Hill Park on Sunday night after the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. The county medical examiner concluded Friday that the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By Matthew Ormseth
Richard Winton
Aug. 2, 2019
4:04 PM
The Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman killed himself, the county medical examiner concluded Friday, contradicting an earlier police account that three officers had shot him dead within a minute.

Santino William Legan, 19, opened fire at the popular food festival Sunday evening, killing three people and wounding 13 more. Police had previously said his rampage was cut short when three Gilroy policemen engaged and killed Legan in less than a minute.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner, however, said that Legan died of a self-inflicted, “intra-oral” gunshot wound, according to a spokeswoman for the medical examiner.

At a news conference Thursday, Scot Smithee, the Gilroy police chief, declined to say how many times Legan had been shot. He identified the Gilroy officers who engaged Legan as Eric Cryar, Hugo Del Moral and Robert Basuino, all longtime law enforcement veterans.

“I think they’re heroes. I don’t think they view themselves that way,” Smithee said. “I think they view themselves as just doing their job.”

Legan killed three people, two of them children: Stephen Romero, 6; Keyla Salazar, 13; and Trevor Irby, 25. Law enforcement authorities have not identified a motive.

California
Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is a crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 20 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998 and 2004. He won the ASNE Deadline News award in 2006. A native of England, after getting degrees from University of Kent at Canterbury and University of Wisconsin-Madison, he began covering politics but chose a life of crime because it was less dirty.   
