Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: What we know about the victims

A 19-year-old man opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, killing three people and wounding 12 others, police say. On Monday morning, authorities said a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were killed after Santino William Legan — who was fatally shot by police — attacked the popular food festival in Santa Clara County with a gun purchased legally in Nevada.

“Any time a life is lost, it’s a tragedy,” said Gilroy police Chief Scot Smithee on Monday. “But when it’s young people, it’s even worse. It’s very difficult.”

Here’s what we know about the victims so far.

Stephen Romero, 6, of San Jose

Family members of 6-year-old Stephen Romero confirmed to several news outlets on Monday that the child was killed in the shooting. The boy’s mother and grandmother also were injured in the rampage.

The boy’s father, Alberto Romero, told the San Jose Mercury News that he was at home late Sunday afternoon when he received a panicked call from his wife saying that someone had shot their son in the back, and that she’d been shot in the stomach and hand and her mother in the leg.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening, that what she was saying was a lie, that maybe I was dreaming,” he said.

When he arrived at St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy, hospital staff told him his son was in critical condition.

“They said they were working on him, and five minutes later they told me he was dead,” Romero told the newspaper. He said his son was joyful and always wanted to play.

The boy’s grandmother, Maribel Romero, told ABC Channel 7 that Stephen was a loving boy who was “always kind, happy and playful.”

“I want justice for my grandson,” Romero said.

Gwendolyn Wu of the San Francisco Chronicle said in a tweet that she spoke with the boy’s uncle who said Romero loved to wear pressed shirts and cologne, earning him the nickname el Romántico.

The names of the 13-year-old girl and the man in his 20s who were killed in the attack had not been released as of Monday morning.

