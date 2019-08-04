Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Report of shots fired at Yuba-Sutter Fair in California, prompting closure of event

By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
Aug. 5, 2019
12:01 AM
Share

Reports of shots being fire Sunday night at the Yuba-Sutter Fair in Northern California prompted the closure of the event.

Initially, officials said they believed shots had been fired. But police later said those reports “have been unfounded. Law enforcement is on scene and the fair has been closed for the night,” Yuba City police said in a statement posted on Facebook. No one was hurt.

Fair patrons posted photos and video on social media of police searching the area.

The fair, located in Yuba City in Sutter County north of Sacramento, ran Thursday through Sunday.

Advertisement

California
Laura Newberry
Follow Us
Laura Newberry is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement