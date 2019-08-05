Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

4 sue to block California election law requiring Trump’s tax returns

President Donald Trump
President Trump speaks at a campaign rally Thursday in Cincinnati.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 5, 2019
12:14 PM
Four California voters have sued to block a new state law aimed at forcing Republican President Trump to release his personal income tax returns.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last week requiring presidential candidates to file five years of their income tax returns with the California secretary of state at least 98 days prior to the primary election. Candidates who don’t do it won’t appear on the ballot.

Monday, the conservative group Judicial Watch announced it had filed a lawsuit on Thursday to challenge the law. It lists four California voters as plaintiffs, including two registered as Republicans, one registered as a Democrat and one registered as an independent.

The lawsuit alleges the law violates the 1st and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Politics
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
