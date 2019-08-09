Arrests on the 405 turned freeway into a parking lot

Seven robbery suspects were arrested on the 405 Freeway in Westchester, bringing traffic to standstill in a more dramatic fashion than usual on a Friday afternoon.

Aerial footage showed the suspects lying facedown on the freeway, as cars backed up for miles. A skateboarder was seen cruising through the cars in one video.

The robbery was reported about 2:10 p.m. in the 23300 block of Ladrillo Street in Woodland Hills.

Parking lot, I reiterate pic.twitter.com/3AyivPtb1Z — christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) August 9, 2019

Los Angeles Police Department officers caught up with the suspects on the freeway, where they were stopped and taken into custody.

Southbound lanes were closed between Howard Hughes Parkway and La Tijera Boulevard, backing up traffic to Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles, but all lanes were reopened about 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

According to LAPD, no one was hurt.

City News Service contributed to this report.