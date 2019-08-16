Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Border Fire near Tecate is now 30% contained

Cal Fire officials
Cal Fire officials Friday were preparing to send strike teams into Mexico to fight a 1,500-acre blaze near Tecate.
(Cal Fire)
By Pauline Repard
Aug. 16, 2019
2:43 PM
EAST COUNTY, SAN DIEGO — 

Cal Fire crews Friday morning were preparing to send strike teams into Mexico to help fight a 1,500-acre brush fire near Tecate, officials said.

The blaze was 30% contained after firefighters worked on containment lines overnight, Cal Fire said in a tweet.

The fire, reported Wednesday afternoon, sent up a huge plume of smoke visible for miles, prompting Cal Fire to send in air tankers to make drops just north of the border.

Flames crept through rough, hilly terrain but had not jumped the border, Cal Fire tweeted.

Cal Fire crews are also fighting a blaze near Dulzura, holding it at 80 acres with 25% containment as of early Friday, official said.

No structures were reported threatened in either fire.

California
Pauline Repard
Pauline Repard
