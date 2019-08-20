Southbound 405 Freeway closed near Long Beach after big rig crash

All southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed Tuesday morning after a big rig crashed into the center divider near the 710 Freeway, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The truck leaked diesel fuel and lost its load of steel rods, which fell across the freeway near Santa Fe Avenue, officials said. On the northbound side of the 405, Lane 1 and the carpool lane also are closed, CHP Officer Doug Inouye said.

No injuries have been reported, he said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene because of the fuel leak, but the crash was not being treated as a hazardous materials incident, said Chris Thomas, a spokesman with the Fire Department.

Inouye said officials expect the lanes to be closed for about an hour, causing major traffic tie-ups.