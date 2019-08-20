Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Chase ends with driver doing yoga poses next to smashed car, officials say

Jennifer Risch.jpg
Jennifer Risch, 39, was arrested on suspicion of reckless evading after authorities said she led them on a pursuit that ended with a yoga session.
(Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2019
1:38 PM
Share

An erratic pursuit by deputies through a Northern California town ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole and launched into an impromptu yoga session in a field, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

The bizarre situation began Thursday morning when Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies were called about a woman who had parked her silver Nissan Xterra and was trespassing on property near Valley and Eastside roads in Willits.

Deputies couldn’t find the woman, so they left. But nearly three hours later, deputies received another call from a person reporting that the same woman had returned to the property and was lying face-down in a field.

Deputies responded and found Jennifer Risch, 39, sitting in the driver’s seat of the SUV, they said. When they tried to speak with her, she started the vehicle and drove off, sheriff’s officials said.

Advertisement

“Risch was driving with disregard for safety of pedestrians walking near the roadway, traveling over the solid double yellow lines and into the oncoming northbound traffic lane,” the agency wrote in a statement.

Deputies followed the SUV with their lights and sirens on for about two miles before the vehicle struck a utility pole, toppling it. The SUV plowed through a fence into a field about 100 yards from the road, officials said.

When the car stopped, officials say, Risch opened the driver’s door, got out and started performing yoga poses. Deputies waited for emergency responders and additional sheriff’s personnel to arrive before they approached her.

Risch was taken to a hospital and later arrested on suspicion of reckless evading, sheriff’s officials said.

California
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement