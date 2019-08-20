Tustin woman contracts West Nile virus, the first case in Orange County this year

A Tustin woman in her 50s was confirmed Monday to have the first human case of West Nile virus in Orange County this year.

“West Nile virus is endemic in Orange County, recurring every year during the summer months and continuing into the fall,” Dr. Nichole Quick, the county’s health officer, said in a statement.

“The best way to avoid West Nile virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.”

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, there were 12 human cases of West Nile virus in the county last year and one death.