San Dimas schools on lockdown in first week of classes

San Dimas High School and Lone Hill Middle School were placed on lockdown Thursday morning, four days into students’ first week of school, after reports of someone with a weapon on campus, officials said.

The Bonita Unified School District said in a tweet that students and staff were safe and that the reports may have been a prank call.

Lt. Mark Skaggs of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said dispatchers received a call about 9:40 a.m. from an anonymous person who said there was a man with a gun near a basketball court at San Dimas High School.

The call disconnected, and officials were not able to reach the caller again, Skaggs said. By 11 a.m., deputies had finished searching the school and identified a student as a person of interest.

Advertisement

Skaggs said he expected the lockdown to be lifted shortly. Deputies did not find any weapons.