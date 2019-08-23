Riot at Donovan state prison in San Diego injures at least 5, authorities say

A prison riot Friday night at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility east of Otay Mesa in San Diego County left at least five inmates injured, including at least two seriously , authorities said.

The riot was reported a little after 8 p.m. at the state prison, according to Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Capt. Thomas Shoots.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of Donovan Prison for an event involving multiple patients. Significant augmentation of resources. #DonovanIC — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 24, 2019

About 100 prisoners were in the yard at the time of the riot, and medics were called out to treat at least five, Shoots said.

The two seriously injured inmates were taken to hospitals by air ambulances, Shoots said.

In total, Cal Fire sent eight ambulances, the two medical helicopters and five medic engines in case more inmates required medical attention, Shoots said.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in an email that they had no further details on the riot .

In April, three inmates were seriously injured at the facility when seven prisoners ganged up on one in the maximum-security Facility C yard, state prison officials said.

In February, a riot involving at least 50 inmates left about 10 of them injured, one seriously, on the medium-security Facility A yard, according to officials.

And in December 2018, two inmates were stabbed before prison guards used pepper spray to break up a riot on the Facility C yard.

It was not immediately clear in which facility yard Friday night’s riot occurred.

Riggins writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.