Body of a man found in a riverbed near Oceanside park in San Diego County

By Esmeralda BermudezStaff Writer 
Aug. 24, 2019
4:12 PM
Authorities were attempting to identify a man whose body was found Saturday at an Oceanside park in San Diego County.

A pedestrian found the decomposing body along the San Luis Rey River, just south of Capistrano Park, and reported it to police at 12:20 p.m., said Tom Bussey, a spokesman for the Oceanside Police Department.

The body appeared to be of an adult white man, Bussey said.

Fire personnel and lifeguards gathered at the scene to help pull the body from the riverbed. The San Diego County coroner’s office is working to identify the remains.

