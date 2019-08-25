Suspects detained in possible robbery at Westfield Topanga mall after initial reports of a shooting

Two suspects have been detained in a possible robbery Sunday afternoon at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park after initial reports of possible gunfire at the shopping center, Los Angeles police said.

“No evidence of a shooting at this point,” LAPD said on twitter. “Preliminary information is a possible robbery, but the investigation is ongoing.”

There was no further information about the suspects.

Police initially responded to reports of a robbery with shots fired at the mall about 3:15 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Some shoppers said on social media that they heard gunfire and that it appeared to be tied to a robbery.

But LAPD said its preliminary investigation found no evidence of a shooting.

No one was hurt, Cervantes said. Officers are investigating a potential smash-and-grab robbery on the property and are searching the area for two male suspects.

“Officers are still on scene, and they are clearing the mall. Please avoid the area. Expect a large police presence,” the department said on Twitter.

