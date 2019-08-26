Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
$25,000 reward for information on driver in Boyle Heights hit-and-run

Map showing Whittier Boulevard near Calzona Street
The approximate location of a hit-and-run crash: Whittier Boulevard near Calzona Street.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 26, 2019
10:24 PM
Los Angeles police are searching for a driver who sped away last week after crossing into oncoming traffic and slamming into a bicyclist riding in Boyle Heights.

The victim was riding his bike about 10:20 p.m. Thursday on Whittier Boulevard near Calzona Street when the driver, believed to be in a 2011-18 Chevrolet/GMC full-sized white truck, traveling west crossed the center divider. After striking the bicyclist, who flew over the truck’s hood, the driver didn’t stop to help or identify themselves, instead driving away.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and took the bicyclist, who suffered severe injuries, to a hospital.

The truck is believed to have a red front bumper, a lower valance air deflector, black rims and a black bed cover. The truck might have a custom white rear bumper, and possibly has aftermarket head and taillights, according to the LAPD. There is no suspect description.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713, Det. Juan Campos at (213) 486-0755, or email 31480@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 ([877] 527-3247).

The video below shows the bicyclist being struck and could be considered graphic to some viewers.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
