Scathing new audit finds deep operational failures at L.A.’s top homeless outreach agency

The homeless outreach agency that was meant to move hundreds of people from the streets into housing, shelters or treatment for mental illness and substance abuse has failed dramatically to meet the goals of its contract with the city of Los Angeles, according to an audit set to be released Wednesday by Controller Ron Galperin.

The audit found that, despite having more than doubled its staff of outreach workers in the last two years, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority missed seven of nine goals during the 2017-18 fiscal year and five of eight last fiscal year.

“The goals that were set by the city are not unreasonable,” Galperin told The Times. “Quite frankly, they are [setting a] pretty low bar to begin with. If you can’t meet the low bar, that’s a problem.”

Outreach workers were supposed to place into permanent housing 10% of the homeless people they assessed. But in the fiscal year that ended in June, they placed only 4%, the audit reported. The goal for shelter placements was 20%, but they placed only 14%.

Advertisement

The discrepancies were greater for referrals to treatment: 6% for substance abuse and 4% for mental health. Both had goals of 25%.

In response to the criticism, the authority’s director of operations, Heidi Marston, said they reflected an “unbalanced system.”

LAHSA, as the authority is commonly known, “can’t place people in shelter or housing that has yet to be built or is blocked,” Marston said.

Marston said federal privacy rules prevented the authority from accurately reporting mental health and substance abuse referrals. As a result, she said, the agency no longer uses those goals.

Advertisement

While attributing some of the shortfalls to the underlying shortage of affordable housing and treatment resources in the city, the audit also criticized the city for setting fuzzy goals that weren’t linked to the scale of the homelessness crisis and knocked the authority for not being able to meet them.

In its 2019 count, LAHSA reported that there were close to 60,000 homeless people living in the county, with more than 36,000 of them in the city. All but about 25% live on the streets.

Galperin said the audit, which began last year, took months to complete “partly because getting accurate and consistent numbers from LAHSA has been a challenge.”

The authority, according to the audit, “lacks a rigorous performance review process for its outreach activities. Moreover, data-driven decisions about the deployment of resources are not made because the information is neither timely nor accurate.”

LAHSA provided the controller’s office with four different versions of its outreach numbers, each one significantly different, Galperin said. A chart in the audit reviewed by The Times showed the percentage of homeless people placed into shelters dropping from 64% in the first version to 19% in the last.

The authority attributed these changes to the loss of some records during a transition to a new data system.

The audit also faulted the authority’s report of placing 21,000 into permanent housing. Not only did the number include placements made by other agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, it included duplicates by counting individuals or families that fell in and out of homelessness during the year, the audit said.

The cleanups of homeless encampments by the city’s Bureau of Sanitation also contributed to LAHSA’s failings with outreach, the report said. The authority estimated that cleanups accounted for 67% of its outreach time in the city.

Advertisement

“In many cases, they are required to talk with people that are already working with homeless service providers,” the report said. The city should “rethink its outreach policies and more sufficiently find a balance between a proactive outreach strategy and an effective response to ‘hot-spot’ encampments.”

The audit sharply criticized the goals set by the city in its contract with LAHSA.

The goal that 25% of homeless people with a substance abuse disorder would be connected to appropriate treatment “supplies no indication about what the 25% target represents,” it said. “Even if LAHSA had met its 25% target, only 167 ... would have received substance abuse treatment,” it said.

Galperin said the city and authority should recast goals that are understandable and specify the number of people expected to receive assistance, rather than using a percentage. LAHSA also should adopt a data-driven outreach system modeled after the CompSTAT policing model used by police departments across the country, including the LAPD.

Marston said the authority is already doing that at the city’s Unified Homeless Response Center, and that it has set better goals for data collection and reporting.

The city uses a reactive outreach with encampment cleanups initiated by requests from residents, elected officials or police, or planned by the city through the Bureau of Sanitation.

With the infusion of sales tax dollars from Measure H, the city-county outreach system has grown from fewer than 300 workers to nearly 800. Those include teams employed by the homeless authority and its contractors, and teams fielded by the Los Angeles County departments of Health Services and Mental Health.

The city contributed $3.5 million from its general fund in the 2017-18 fiscal year to LAHSA and $6.8 million last year, the audit said. County contributions increased from $13 million to $31 million.

Advertisement

Finally, in light of the city’s chronic shortage of shelters, the report urged both the city and county to do more to provide short-term resources, such as restrooms, showers, storage facilities and waste services to ameliorate living conditions on the street.

“There are things we can do immediately,” Galperin said. “You look at when civil emergencies happen around the world. This is what we have on our streets right how. Unfortunately, the city is not treating it quite as the emergency it is.”