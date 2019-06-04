Everything you need to know about this year’s count of L.A. County’s homeless population

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County is expected to release the results of its 2019 homeless point-in-time count at the Board of Supervisors meeting. The tally is expected to increase, but the specifics will help government officials and the public assess exactly how much progress the region has made in stemming the tide of homelessness.
Here are some fast facts to help you understand what you will see.
What is the point-in-time count?
For three days every January, nearly 8,000 volunteers participate in an orientation and then fan out across L.A. County to record the number of homeless people whom they see on the street, and the number of tents, lean-tos and occupied vehicles. Pasadena, Long Beach and Glendale also conduct their own counts.
What happened with this year’s count?
Much of it occurred late at night in the county’s roughly 2,160 census tracts. In places that are tougher or more dangerous for volunteers to reach, such as riverbeds and alleys, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helped out.
Why does the count matter?
The results aren’t just something for politicians to celebrate or worry about come election time. Real dollars are tied to how many people volunteers find living on the street. The federal government divvies up resources based on these numbers, giving the places with the most homeless people the most resources.
Similarly, the state allocated $500 million last year to help find solutions to the crisis playing out on the streets of L.A. and other cities. Half of that money was distributed based on the size of the point-in-time count. This year, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the state Legislature to approve a one-time infusion of $650 million to open emergency shelters, provide rental assistance to struggling tenants and underwrite the construction of permanent housing, among other uses. A sizable portion of that money will be distributed based on the point-in-time count.
What was last year’s total?
The 2018 count found that Los Angeles County had 52,765 homeless people, which was a slight dip from the year before.
How could they know there were that many people?
Well they didn’t. This number is an estimate and some critics ding the county’s bean counters for their implied precision. After volunteers go out, the records are then sent to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which uses them to create statistical estimates by weighting the volunteers’ observations with results gleaned from their survey of homeless people. Separately, workers survey thousands of homeless people to come up with estimates of how many people live in each car, lean-to and tent.
But using a different analysis of the survey, a local nonprofit estimated that 102,278 became homeless at one time or another during 2017.
What’s changed since then?
Money is beginning to flow from the city and county into programs and projects to construct more permanent housing and shelters. Los Angeles spent $619 million last year on homelessness.
Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a shelter crisis and created the “A Bridge Home” program, with the goal of placing at least one temporary shelter in each City Council district. So far, though, just three shelters have opened across the city, while others have been slowed by construction delays and political opposition. Similarly, many council members have been slow to follow through on their promise to build at least 222 units of supportive housing in each district by July 1, 2020. While some have exceeded the goal, others, including a district in the San Fernando Valley formerly represented by Councilman Mitchell Englander, have committed to building little to no units at this point.
Why is the homeless population likely to grow this year?
L.A.’s red-hot housing market has made it difficult for people already living on the edge of poverty to continue to afford their rent. Many are being forced into the streets. Government officials have struggled to keep up. The city and county have launched various programs to add affordable housing units, temporary shelter beds and permanent supportive housing. But construction has been slow and often met with backlash from neighboring residents.
