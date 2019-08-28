Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Reports of an active shooter at Travis Air Force Base turn out to be false

Map of Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.
Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, southwest of Sacramento.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2019
12:01 PM
A security incident reported at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., was a false alarm, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, there were reports of gunshots near a supply warehouse on the base and authorities immediately responded. Officials initially said they were investigating a “possible real world security incident,” but later said that the incident happened during a scheduled drill.

Louis Briscese, a spokesman for the base about 40 miles southwest of Sacramento, said reports of an active shooter were false.

Rather, Wednesday was the first of two days of exercises designed to test and train personnel to respond to emergencies.

“These exercises mean everyone on base is on heightened awareness,” Col. Jeffrey Nelson, commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing, said in a statement. “Though it was a false alarm, our first responders reacted quickly and appropriately. We take every security incident very seriously.”

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
