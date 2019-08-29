60,000-gallon sewage spill closes much of Huntington Harbour

Approximately 60,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Huntington Harbour on Thursday, prompting a closure of the surrounding area.

The spill was caused by a sewer main blockage in nearby Stanton, roughly 10 miles away.

The Environmental Health division of the Orange County Health Care Agency closed the harbor area encompassing Anaheim Bay, Sunset Aquatic Marina, Portofino Cove, Anderson Street Marina, Mother’s Beach and Admiralty Drive.

According to the health care agency, the area will be closed indefinitely to ocean water contact sports, such as paddle boarding and surfing, until the water quality meets acceptable standards.

Visitors should check the agency’s website for updates.