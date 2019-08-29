Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
60,000-gallon sewage spill closes much of Huntington Harbour

Much of Huntington Harbour was closed after a sewage spill.
(Orange County Health Care Agency)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
4:22 PM
Approximately 60,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Huntington Harbour on Thursday, prompting a closure of the surrounding area.

The spill was caused by a sewer main blockage in nearby Stanton, roughly 10 miles away.

The Environmental Health division of the Orange County Health Care Agency closed the harbor area encompassing Anaheim Bay, Sunset Aquatic Marina, Portofino Cove, Anderson Street Marina, Mother’s Beach and Admiralty Drive.

According to the health care agency, the area will be closed indefinitely to ocean water contact sports, such as paddle boarding and surfing, until the water quality meets acceptable standards.

Visitors should check the agency’s website for updates.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
