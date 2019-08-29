Police say a 17th person was wounded in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Gilroy police said Thursday they have determined that an additional person was wounded during the deadly shooting at the town’s annual garlic festival last month.

Authorities said a 58-year-old man, previously not included in the count of the injured, sustained a graze wound to his head that required stitches. He brings the total number of people wounded during the July 28 shooting to 17, in addition to the three people — including two children — who were fatally shot when Santino William Legan opened fire. Legan then killed himself.

Officials say they believe all of the gunshot victims have now been identified. It was not immediately clear how they located the latest victim. His name was not released.

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation of the attack. Although authorities found a “target list” containing religious institutions, courthouses and other sites, they say they have not determined Legan’s motive.