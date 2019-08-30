Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

USC vs. Fresno State weather forecast: Balmy with a light breeze

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
The USC Trojans will host the Fresno State Bulldogs at the newly renovated Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Paul DuginskiGraphics and Data Journalist 
Aug. 30, 2019
7:06 PM
The USC Trojans will host the Fresno State Bulldogs in their season opener, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Early tailgaters will enjoy a warm, sunny afternoon with a high of 86, followed by a mild, late-summer night. Temperatures will be around 74 degrees at kickoff. Skies will be clear with southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming calm. Temperatures will be heading for an overnight low of 71, but will probably still be hovering around 74 at the final gun, so sweaters aren’t likely to be necessary. The chance of rain is zero.

Paul Duginski
Paul Duginski is a graphics and data visualization journalist. He joined the Los Angeles Times in 1996. A native of Minnesota, he has a bachelor’s degree in English from Moorhead State University.
