No. 5 USC unleashes press and rolls to a 49-point win over Fresno State

USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives and looks past Fresno State forwards Kylee Fox (30) and Maria Konstantinidou (13) Tuesday at the Galen Center.

All it took was half of a quarter and a defensive adjustment for No. 5 USC to seize control against Fresno State Tuesday night.

What started as a tight, back-and-forth contest changed halfway through the first quarter when the Trojans deployed a relentless full-court trap. USC held Fresno State (7-4) to 12 points for the rest of the first half.

USC continued to smother the Bulldogs’ offense and put the game out of reach early, cruising to an 89-40 victory at Galen Center.

USC guard JuJu Watkins points toward forward Kiki Iriafen during the Trojans’ win over Fresno State Tuesday at the Galen Center. (Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)

After the Trojans deployed their press in the first half, they outscored Fresno State 40-12 to take full command of the game by halftime.

The Trojans were aided by a 16-0 run, with the star duo of JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen leading the way.

Watkins finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Iriafen had a double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Watkins and Iriafen extended their streaks of double-figure scoring games to 10. It was also Watkins’ 36th game scoring 20 or more points.

Watkins nearly outscored the Bulldogs in the quarter, scoring 11 points on four-of-eight shooting from the field. She showcased her ability to drive into the paint and draw fouls, going eight for eight from the free-throw line during the game. Her first-quarter scoring included a basket off a steal and a one-on-one isolation play.

Watkins hit a buzzer-beater layup to cap the first half, heading to the locker room with 16 points. It was the first of two buzzer beaters of the game, with Kayleigh Heckel hitting a a three-pointer to end the third quarter.

The Trojans focused on feeding Rayah Marshall early in the paint. She finished with seven points and 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs’ offense tested Trojans early on, but they were held to just 20 points in the first half — a drop in output for a team averaging 66.4 points per game.

USC forced 21 turnovers and recorded 10 steals, converting the takeaways into 33 points.

Fresno State managed only 20 points in the second half.