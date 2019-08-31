Labor Day weekend weather: Scorching in the valleys, perfect at the beach

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be perfect for a Southern California beach excursion, with coastal temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s to 80s.

But if you’re in the valley areas, you might want to save your holiday barbecue for late afternoon or evening.

Highs for the Antelope Valley are forecast to be as high as 108 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Sunday, when temperatures are expected to peak.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys will top out at 95 to 105 degrees on Sunday, according to forecasters. A heat advisory for those areas cautions people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Advertisement

“Just be real careful and aware about how you’re feeling,” said David Sweet, a weather service meteorologist. “Don’t expose yourself to heat for a long period of time.”

Because of the hot, dry conditions, the wildfire risk will also be elevated, Sweet said .

The heat is likely to persist after the holiday, Sweet said. Early fall in Southern California can be very warm, with hot Santa Ana winds in October, he said.