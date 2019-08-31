Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Labor Day weekend weather: Scorching in the valleys, perfect at the beach

Huntington Beach
Crowds flock to Huntington Beach in 2014.
(Jabin Botsford / Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy ChangStaff Writer 
Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Share

Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be perfect for a Southern California beach excursion, with coastal temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s to 80s.

But if you’re in the valley areas, you might want to save your holiday barbecue for late afternoon or evening.

Highs for the Antelope Valley are forecast to be as high as 108 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Sunday, when temperatures are expected to peak.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys will top out at 95 to 105 degrees on Sunday, according to forecasters. A heat advisory for those areas cautions people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Advertisement

“Just be real careful and aware about how you’re feeling,” said David Sweet, a weather service meteorologist. “Don’t expose yourself to heat for a long period of time.”

Because of the hot, dry conditions, the wildfire risk will also be elevated, Sweet said .

The heat is likely to persist after the holiday, Sweet said. Early fall in Southern California can be very warm, with hot Santa Ana winds in October, he said.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Cindy Chang
Follow Us
Cindy Chang covers the Los Angeles Police Department. She came to The Times in 2012, first covering immigration and ethnic communities before moving to the L.A. County sheriff’s beat. Previously, she was at the New Orleans Times-Picayune, where she was the lead writer for a series on Louisiana prisons that won several national awards. A graduate of Yale University and NYU School of Law, she began her journalism career at the Pasadena Star-News.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement