Police kill suspect in Glendora jewelry shop robbery; second suspect is sought

One suspect in an armed takeover robbery of a Glendora jewelry was fatally shot by police Friday afternoon and authorities are searching for a second suspect.

The first suspect was shot by Glendora police shortly after the robbery was reported in the 700 block of West Route 66 at 12:14 p.m.; the suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The second suspect is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt or hooded black sweatshirt. He has a thin build, short dreadlocks, and the sides of his head are shaved. Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area as they search for him.

A woman in a waiting vehicle was detained by police.