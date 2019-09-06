Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Police kill suspect in Glendora jewelry shop robbery; second suspect is sought

Armed robbery in Glendora
By Rong-Gong Lin IIStaff Writer 
Sep. 6, 2019
6:38 PM
Share

One suspect in an armed takeover robbery of a Glendora jewelry was fatally shot by police Friday afternoon and authorities are searching for a second suspect.

The first suspect was shot by Glendora police shortly after the robbery was reported in the 700 block of West Route 66 at 12:14 p.m.; the suspect was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The second suspect is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt or hooded black sweatshirt. He has a thin build, short dreadlocks, and the sides of his head are shaved. Authorities are asking people to stay out of the area as they search for him.

A woman in a waiting vehicle was detained by police.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Rong-Gong Lin II
Follow Us
Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter, specializing in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and Northern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement