Tailgating and kickoff forecast: UCLA vs. San Diego State

Since school isn’t in session yet at UCLA, there should be plenty of room in the parking lot (most of which is a golf course) for tailgaters at the Rose Bowl Saturday when the Bruins (0-1) host the San Diego State Aztecs (1-0). Kickoff for the home opener is 1:15 p.m.

Bring the sunscreen, though, because the high temperature will be 92 under sunny skies. For those getting an early start in the parking lot, the mercury will be at 79 by about 9 a.m. and climb to about 90 or 91 by game time. Winds will be light and variable, becoming south-southwest at about 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will slip back down to the mid-80s by around 5 p.m.

The chance of rain is zero.