Can UCLA salvage its season? Five things to watch when the Bruins face Minnesota

It has come to this for UCLA under DeShaun Foster: The Bruins need to beat a .500 team in their home stadium to have any realistic chance of salvaging their coach’s debut season.

So far, the “Fos Era” has produced shockingly few highlights besides a feel-good offseason. After struggling to beat Hawaii in its opener, UCLA has lost four consecutive games, albeit against teams with a combined 20-1 record.

There was promise shown in the first half against Louisiana State, the middle two quarters against Oregon and the first half against Penn State.

At some point, the Bruins are going to need something to hold onto besides hope born from a few stretches of each game.

“I want to get our team out there and give the fans something to see,” Foster said, “so any time you can get a real victory and not necessarily a moral victory, it would be a good thing.”

While spirits remained high at practice this week, a loss to the Golden Gophers on Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl would be deflating for a team badly in need of a pick-me-up. Here are four more things to watch when UCLA (1-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) faces Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) in a game broadcast by Big Ten Network: