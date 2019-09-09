Former USC gynecologist who was accused of abusing patients surrenders his medical license

The former USC gynecologist accused of mistreating scores of patients has surrendered his medical license, state officials said Monday.

The announcement came two months after George Tyndall was arrested and charged with committing more than two dozen felonies at the campus clinic where he practiced for decades.

“The incidents outlined in the Board’s accusation against George Tyndall are egregious violations,” said Kimberly Kirchmeyer, executive director of the California Medical Board, in a statement released by the board.

“On behalf of California consumers, the Board achieved the highest level of patient protection with the surrender of Tyndall’s license.”

The 29 felonies laid out in a criminal filing by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office concerned allegations by 16 women involving incidents between 2009 and 2016, and carry a potential prison term of up to 53 years, authorities said.

The arrest was the capstone of a yearlong investigation that ballooned into the largest sex crimes inquiry involving a single suspect in Los Angeles Police Department history. The charges represented only a tiny fraction of the allegations made to police and prosecutors by nearly 400 women and spanned the final seven of Tyndall’s 27 years at the university.