Possible Gold Line delays during rush hour as officials repair overhead lines

Metro Gold Line passengers may experience delays during rush-hour traffic Tuesday as officials continue to repair downed power lines.

Transit agency officials said there had been a “major disruption” to the train line between the Lake and Sierra Madre Villa stations in Pasadena. Overhead wires that power the trains came down at the Allen Station about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Due to repair work Tuesday, two trains will share one track and run every 10 minutes during peak rush hour, officials said. Metro advised riders to allow extra travel time for their commutes.

On Monday, the downed power lines halted service between the Lake and Sierra Madre Villa stations. Passengers were escorted off the train in between stations and bus shuttles transported passengers between those stations every 10 minutes, Metro said.

The cause of the power line damage is being investigated, said Metro spokesman Dave Sotero.

City News Service contributed to this report.