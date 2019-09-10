Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Simi Valley man charged with shooting protected mountain lion

Mountain Lion Shot
The mountain lion known as P-38 in the Santa Monica Mountains in an undated photo.
(National Park Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 10, 2019
7:16 PM
A Simi Valley man has been charged with shooting and killing a protected mountain lion that roamed the mountains northwest of Los Angeles and was wearing a GPS tracking collar.

Alfredo Gonzalez, 60, was charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly shooting the male cougar, known as P-38, and vandalizing the cat’s tracking collar, the Ventura County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

It is illegal to shoot a mountain lion without a state permit.

Prosecutors believe that Gonzalez shot the animal in the head in Simi Valley, possibly on July 2, when National Park Service researchers received a “mortality signal” from the collar, the agency said. Prosecutors have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

P-38 was born in 2012 and was known to roam the Santa Susana Mountains. He was believed to have fathered four litters of cubs. The mountain lion was part of a population that park service biologists have been studying for more than a decade.

If convicted, Gonzalez could be sentenced to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. He also might have to pay $2,300 in restitution for vandalizing the collar, the district attorney’s office said.

It was not immediately clear whether Gonzalez had an attorney.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
