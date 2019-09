Police are responding to a shooting that left three people injured inside a Northridge house.

At about 9:15 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a “family disturbance” in the 9600 block of Vanalden Avenue and found three people had been shot, said LAPD Officer Christopher No.

Ambulances were requested and the victims’ condition is unknown, he said.

Officials do not know if there is a suspect on the run, No said.