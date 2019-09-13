California Senate disrupted by vaccine bill protester who threw red liquid onto lawmakers

Days after the California Legislature approved controversial restrictions on exemptions from childhood vaccinations, the state Senate was forced Friday to halt its floor session when a protester dumped an unknown red liquid on lawmakers from the balcony.

Authorities cleared the chamber as the California Highway Patrol and Senate Sergeants at Arms began an investigation.

“California’s legislative process, as well as our doors, should remain open to all who wish to observe or speak out on a variety of issues, but we cannot allow anyone to endanger others,” Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said in a statement. “The behavior that occurred in the Senate Chamber is unacceptable and has been dealt with by Capitol law enforcement. We will continue to do the people’s important business.”

Tensions have been high at the Capitol over the last few weeks as legislators weighed contentious legislation to place new restrictions on medical vaccine exemptions for children. Protesters have packed the hallways and attempted to disrupt hearings and floor sessions in the Legislature. A group of opponents of the bill have taken residence outside the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed the bills into law on Monday.

The Senate allowed several protesters into the gallery on Friday, who held up signs including one that said “Medical Freedom.” Other opponents of the bill silently sat in the balcony with fists raised in protest for more than an hour before the incident.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a woman leaned over the balcony and dropped the liquid on unsuspecting lawmakers standing on the Senate floor beneath her. Someone shouted “This is for dead babies.” Atkins called an immediate break for a caucus meeting and senators retreated to a conference room off the floor. Some left the Capitol and went home to shower.

State Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), who authored the legislation and has become a target of the protests, said the liquid splashed on his back and desk. He said some were hit on the head.

“Everyone is pretty disturbed and upset,” he said. “It’s like we’ve been saying, violent rhetoric turns to violent acts. This is a direct attack on the democratic process and this should be condemned by everyone. This needs to stop.”