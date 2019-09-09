Vaccine bill critics swarm Sacramento as effort to scrutinize child exemptions moves forward

The California Assembly passed changes on Monday to a contentious bill that would crack down on school vaccine exemptions, taking action as protesters spent hours loudly chanting outside the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom and blocking key entrances to the state Capitol.

Senate Bill 714 by Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) retools legislation sent to Newsom last week, SB 276, in a deal that was struck in response to the governor’s concerns about the original proposal. Together the bills would create state oversight of medical exemptions for vaccines required to attend public and private schools, as well as day care centers. SB 714 passed the Assembly 43-14 on Monday and now heads to the Senate, which could take up the bill as early as today.

After the vote in the Assembly, protesters shut down the floor session with chants of “protect our children” as lawmakers hurriedly left the chamber.

California already has some of the nation’s tightest childhood immunization laws, allowing doctors to excuse children , either temporarily or permanently, from some or all vaccinations if there is a medical reason.

The bill’s supporters have alleged that a handful of doctors are writing unnecessary exemptions, prompting lawmakers to introduce SB 276 to create state oversight of the process. Last week, Newsom unexpectedly withdrew his pledge to sign the bill, instead asking for a major overhaul of the legislation that his office called “technical — but important.”

The requested changes, which were put into SB 714, call for delaying when some medical exemptions would be reviewed by the state, but also invalidate medical exemptions written by doctors who have faced disciplinary action, regardless of whether the punishment was related to immunizations.

Opponents of the vaccine bills had hoped Newsom would loosen guidelines on who would qualify for medical exemptions under SB 276, or that the governor’s reluctance was a signal he would veto the bill. Instead, the companion bill seemed to anger anti-vaccine activists, who have remained a fixture outside the governor’s office.

On Monday morning, three women were detained for blocking the garage entrance to the Capitol, which is used by lawmakers as protests continued outside the statehouse.

“SB 714 did not make the underlying bill better; in many respects it made it much worse,” said Leigh Dundas of the opposition group Advocates for Physicians’ Rights.

Hundreds of parents have protested the bill since it was introduced this year, arguing that it would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship and that the restrictions would make doctors hesitant to write new medical exemptions.

“Even with your amendments, I do not believe I will be writing any more exemptions, even when I feel like they would be appropriate,” said Dr. Dane Fliedner, an Aliso Viejo pediatrician specializing in holistic medicine, in a letter to Newsom. “I do not believe anyone else will either ... I have had to put a complete moratorium on medical exemptions due to the nature of this legislation.”

Under SB 714, medical exemptions written before Jan. 1 would not come under state scrutiny until a child needs a new one. New medical exemptions would be required when a child enters kindergarten, seventh grade or changes schools. The provision lays out checkpoints similar to those used when the state phased out the use of vaccine exemptions based on personal or religious beliefs in 2015.

The state would also restrict temporary vaccine exemptions to a one-year timeline.

While the protests have played out prominently in the Capitol, there remains strong support for requiring children to be immunized to attend schools. A statewide survey in May by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found 73% of adults believe parents should be required to vaccinate their children.

The bills come amid the worst measles outbreak in more than 20 years, with more than 1,200 people diagnosed with the disease this year in the United States.