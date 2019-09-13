Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Felicity Huffman after prison sentencing: ‘I have learned a lot ... about my flaws’

Actress Felicity Huffman, escorted by her husband William H. Macy, makes her way to the courthouse in Boston on Friday.
(AFP/Getty Images)
Sep. 13, 2019
1:25 PM
Actress Felicity Huffman issued the following statement after a federal judge in Boston sentenced her to 14 days behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal:

I accept the court’s decision today without reservation.

I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.

I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community.

I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.

I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.

My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.

Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in college admissions scandal
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in college admissions scandal
The ruling is a narrow victory for prosecutors who wanted a heavier penalty but argued that some amount time behind bars for Huffman and other parents can be “the only leveler” against their money and influence.
