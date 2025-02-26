Karen Huger of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ gets one-year jail sentence for DUI

Reality TV personality Karen Huger, known for “Real Housewives of Potomac,” will be barred from driving for a year after she serves her DUI sentence.

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger will spend some time behind bars after she was convicted last year of driving under the influence.

A judge in Montgomery County, Md., sentenced the 61-year-old Bravo personality Wednesday to two years in jail with one year suspended, The Times has confirmed. Huger was sentenced nearly a year after she was arrested in March 2024 for driving under the influence and crashing her Maserati in Potomac.

“Driving under the influence is extremely dangerous behavior. We prosecute thousands of D.U.I. cases every year and take them seriously,” State‘s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement. “This defendant’s case was not handled any differently based on the facts and her traffic history.”

A legal representative for Huger did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

A Maryland jury in December also found Huger guilty on charges of negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision and failure to notify authorities of an address change. As part of her sentence, Huger is ordered to pay $2,900 in fines and will be barred from driving for a year after her release. Once she is allowed to return behind the wheel, she will be placed under five years of supervised probation with an ignition interlock device, with the potential of three years of unsupervised probation.

Maryland police reported to the site of a single-vehicle collision on March 19, 2024, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Huger allegedly crossed a median and hit street signs, crashing her Maserati. At the time she was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and other traffic violations and was later released from police custody.

Huger’s trial included witness testimony and police body-camera video showing her shortly after the collision. The footage, reviewed by The Times, shows the “Real Housewives” star refusing to turn over her driver license, seeming to slur her speech and requesting that officers keep their hands off her and leave her alone. In other footage she can be heard asking an officer to turn off their body cam.

Days after the incident, Huger told TMZ that her grief over her mother’s 2017 death led to the crash. “Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami,” she said at the time. She also claimed another vehicle was “heading for me” and swerved out of the way, adding that she hit a road divider and then a tree.

“I would like to stress,” she added, “it’s important to understand your emotional state when driving and may this be a reminder to all to use their seat belts, my Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seat belt saved my life.”