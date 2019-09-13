Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Lyft driver is charged with rape and kidnapping of Los Angeles woman

Octavio Alvarez Gomez
Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 38, was charged with kidnapping and rape.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Sep. 13, 2019
3:44 PM
Share

A Lyft driver has been charged with the kidnapping and rape of a Los Angeles woman after picking her up from a bar last October.

The Los Angeles County district attorney announced the charges Friday for 38-year-old Octavio Alvarez Gomez.

At roughly 10 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2018, Gomez was summoned to drive a woman to Van Nuys, prosecutors said. But instead of dropping the victim off at her requested location, Gomez continued to drive to a secluded location where he raped his passenger, prosecutors said.

The charges include one count each of kidnapping to commit rape and rape of an unconscious person.

Advertisement

Gomez faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison. His bail has been set at $1.1 million.

In August, a 25-year-old San Bruno woman told investigators that a Lyft driver raped her in his vehicle after she passed out from intoxication in his backseat.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement