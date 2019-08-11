Lyft driver suspected of raping passenger near San Francisco

Police have arrested a Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a female passenger in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said.

The 25-year-old victim told investigators she scheduled the ride early Saturday while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the back seat, San Bruno police said.

Detectives say the driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the woman to his residence without her permission and raped her. KPIX-TV reported that the 46-year-old faces charges of false imprisonment and rape.

It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.