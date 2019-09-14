Vegetation fire in Riverside County prompts evacuations

A 100-acre vegetation fire erupted Saturday in the Riverside County community of Juniper Flats, prompting mandatory evacuations in the area, officials said.

The fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of Horseshoe Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. As of 10:30 p.m., the fire was 0% contained.

Homes west of Warren Road and south of Mulberry Street were placed under mandatory evacuation, officials said. A care and reception center was set up at Tahquitz High School.

No injuries have been reported.

More than 200 firefighters — assisted by two air tankers and a helicopter — were battling the blaze, dubbed the Horseshoe fire.