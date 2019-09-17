L.A. mega developer Geoffrey Palmer hosting Trump Beverly Hills fund-raiser

President Trump’s Beverly Hills fund-raiser tonight will held tonight at a mansion of Los Angeles development Geoff Palmer, according to sources familiar with the event.

Palmer is a major Republican donor in California, and the property Trump will visit tonight was also used for an event for Vice President Mike Pence.

Palmer was one of the pioneers of downtown’s revival in 2001 best known for his apartment complexes in downtown L.A. His so-called “Renaissance collection” of complexes have such names as the Orsini and Lorenzo. Backers praise his work, saying he built housing in places where others wouldn’t. Critics contend that he has shown little interest in quality architecture, favoring ornate designs.

Today, Palmer’s $4.5-billion company, G.H. Palmer Associates, is the eighth-largest owner of apartments in California, according to commercial real estate firm CoStar Group.

Advertisement

He opened his Beverly Hills home in 2017 for a fund-raiser headlined by Vice President Mike Pence that drew 200 donors to contribute to California Victory 2018, a joint fund-raising committee that supports the state’s Republican congressional candidates.

Palmer also spent $500,000 to back Republican John Cox in last year’s California governor’s race, making him the biggest supporter to an outside committee supporting the Rancho Santa Fe businessman.

And he also poured more than $2 million into a campaign to help defeat Proposition 10, a 2018 ballot measure that would have expanded rent control across the state.