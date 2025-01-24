Trump to survey Los Angeles fire devastation after criticizing response

A view of homes destroyed by the Palisades fire in Malibu between Rambla Pacifico Street and Carbon Canyon Road.

President Trump is expected to visit Los Angeles on Friday to survey the devastation from the firestorms that swept through the county.

The trip is expected to take place on Friday afternoon but few details were provided. He is reportedly also traveling to North Carolina to inspect hurricane damage.

The California firestorms in Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Altadena burned more 16,000 structures and killed at least 28 people. The estimates of costs have topped $250 billion.

Advertisement

Trump comes to Los Angeles after he repeatedly criticized the city’s response to the fires.

Earlier this week, Trump said, “We are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense.

“They’re raging through the houses and communities even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now,” he said. “They don’t have a home any longer. That’s interesting.

Advertisement

“We can’t let this happen. Everyone is unable to do anything about it. That’s going to change.”

In an interview with Fox News this week , Trump threatened to tie federal aid for wildfire recovery to whether California accepts changes in water policy. “I don’t think we should give California anything until they let water flow down,” he said.

In a media briefing Tuesday, Trump said his administration will “take care of Los Angeles,” and he criticized the state for what he described as a lack of water flow.

Advertisement

But water managers and experts have said Southern California’s cities are not currently short of water, pointing out that the region’s reservoirs are at record high levels following plentiful deliveries of supplies in 2023 and 2024.

Newsom has said a change in water management in Northern California would not have affected the fire response. The governor’s office said on social media that California “pumps as much water now as it could under prior Trump-era policies,” and that “there is no shortage of water in Southern California.”

Even with ample supplies in reservoirs, local water systems were pushed to their limits in places as the fires rapidly spread, driven by strong winds.

Advertisement

When the L.A. water system lost pressure in parts of Pacific Palisades, some fire hydrants ran dry in high-elevation areas, hindering the firefighting effort. Newsom last week ordered an investigation into the loss of water pressure to hydrants, and the lack of water available from a reservoir in Pacific Palisades that was out of commission for repairs.

Times staff writer Hailey Branson Potts contributed to this report.