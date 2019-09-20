Man with rifle causes standoff near luxury car dealership in Santa Monica

Police are responding to a standoff with a man carrying a rifle in Santa Monica, authorities said early Friday.

Officers first received reports of a man creating a disturbance near 18th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m., said Lt. Saul Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department. When they arrived, they encountered a man carrying a rifle.

The man has secluded himself behind a dumpster in an alley nearby a luxury car dealership. Reports that the man had locked himself inside a Maserati in the dealership are false, Rodriguez said.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams are at the scene attempting to communicate with the man. No injuries have been reported.