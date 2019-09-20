Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Man with rifle causes standoff near luxury car dealership in Santa Monica

Santa Monica police are responding to a barricade situation near a luxury car dealership on Santa Monica Boulevard.
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Sep. 20, 2019
5:43 AM
Police are responding to a standoff with a man carrying a rifle in Santa Monica, authorities said early Friday.

Officers first received reports of a man creating a disturbance near 18th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m., said Lt. Saul Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department. When they arrived, they encountered a man carrying a rifle.

The man has secluded himself behind a dumpster in an alley nearby a luxury car dealership. Reports that the man had locked himself inside a Maserati in the dealership are false, Rodriguez said.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams are at the scene attempting to communicate with the man. No injuries have been reported.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
