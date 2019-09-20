Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Police kill armed man after attempted robbery in 7-Eleven store

Police fatally shot a robbery suspect in a Long Beach business.
Detectives were investigating a police shooting at a 7-Eleven store Thursday night.
(OnsceneTV)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Sep. 20, 2019
7:21 AM
Share

Long Beach police shot and killed an armed man they said was trying to rob a business on Pacific Coast Highway, police said.

Detectives began following the man late Thursday because they were monitoring the car he was driving, which they believed was linked to a series of recent burglaries, said Shaunna Dandoy, a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department.

The man stopped the car in the 5100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway about 11:30 p.m., and detectives followed him inside a 7/11 store that was open for business.

They saw that he was armed and witnessed him try to rob the store, Dandoy said. Detectives repeatedly asked the man to drop his weapon, but he refused.

Advertisement

Police shot the man, who was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. No one else was injured, including two customers and one employee.

A male passenger in the suspect’s car was detained.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement