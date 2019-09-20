Police kill armed man after attempted robbery in 7-Eleven store

Long Beach police shot and killed an armed man they said was trying to rob a business on Pacific Coast Highway, police said.

Detectives began following the man late Thursday because they were monitoring the car he was driving, which they believed was linked to a series of recent burglaries, said Shaunna Dandoy, a spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department.

The man stopped the car in the 5100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway about 11:30 p.m., and detectives followed him inside a 7/11 store that was open for business.

They saw that he was armed and witnessed him try to rob the store, Dandoy said. Detectives repeatedly asked the man to drop his weapon, but he refused.

#LBPD is investigating an officer involved shooting that resulted from an attempted robbery to a business in the 5100 block of E PCH. The area of PCH/Clark is currently closed for the on-going investigation. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) September 20, 2019

Police shot the man, who was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. No one else was injured, including two customers and one employee.

A male passenger in the suspect’s car was detained.